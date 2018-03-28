White Sox’ Jose Abreu is here to win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox might be rebuilding, but that doesn’t mean Jose Abreu has to accept losing.

Before the Sox took the field Wednesday for their workout at Kauffman Stadium in preparation for opening day Thursday (3:15 pm.), the White Sox slugging first baseman was asked if 2018 can be a success even if the team finishes below .500, which is where most prognosticators see them finishing.

“We want to win,” Abreu said through translator Billy Russo. “We want to win. We’re going to fight, and at the end of the season the results are going to be there.”

The Sox, coming off a 95-loss season, have nine players on the opening day roster for the first time and have one of the youngest teams in baseball. The latest over-unders from oddsmakers on the Sox has them pegged for 92 losses.

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu wipes his bat before taking batting practice at the team's spring training baseball facility Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) ORG XMIT: AZCO111

The Sox, as you’d expect, are aiming higher.

“We’re in a very good place right now,” Abreu said. “We have a very good team, a very young team but a lot of talent. I truly believe we’re going to have a good season.

“We work hard, we prepare and we owe that to [manager] Ricky [Renteria]. He’s the guy who is giving us the confidence to play the right way, with the right mental approach, and we’re all buying into it.”

NOTE: Tim Anderson (right shoulder) and Nicky Delmonico (leg) both planned to work out Wednesday afternoon.