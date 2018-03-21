White Sox’ Jose Abreu not worried about tight hamstring

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jose Abreu was in good spirits Wednesday, a day after he left a Cactus League game with a tight hamstring.

“I feel really good right now,” Abreu said.

Abreu said he felt a “pinch” in the hamstring during the pregame warmup, and when it stayed with him during the game, manager Rick Renteria sent him to the trainer’s room.

“It wasn’t something major but when I ran out the ground ball (his second time up) I felt the pinch again and I didn’t want to try something reckless,” Abreu said through translator Billy Russo.

Jose Abreu (with translator Billy Russo) talks to reporters Wednesday morning. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Abreu went for treatment and said he hopes to be in the lineup Thursday, or Friday at the latest. The Sox last Cactus League game is Sunday. They play an exhibition in Charlotte against their Class AAA team there in advance of opening day next Thursday.

Abreu has no worries about being ready by then.

“It’s nothing to be concerned about,” Abreu said. “I’m laughing because it’s not a big deal.”

Catcher Kevan Smith also exited Tuesday’s game, with a sprained left ankle, and is being re-evaluated today.