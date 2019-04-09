White Sox keeping eye on red-hot Luis Robert in Class A Winston-Salem

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert smiles at a news conferences after signing with the White Sox on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

It’s only been a week, but White Sox prospect Luis Robert looks like he’s due for a promotion.

In five games with Class A Winston-Salem, Robert is off to a red-hot start. He’s hitting .524 (11-for-21) with four home runs, two doubles and 12 RBI.

Robert’s raw talent is undeniable, but what’s really impressed Sox director of player development Chris Getz is the 21-year-old’s composure at the plate.

“He’s continued to drive the ball, have good at-bats,” Getz said Tuesday. “He’s obviously a very talented player, fun to watch. And I know that the Carolina League is not really enjoying what he’s putting together on a nightly basis, but from the White Sox perspective, it’s good to see.”

Though Robert’s promotion to Class AA Birmingham is likely on the horizon, Getz said the Sox want Robert, who was limited to just 50 minor-league games last season due to injuries, to get fully acclimated to professional baseball in the United States before moving him up. He also said that it’s too early to determine whether Robert is on a hot streak or ready for the next level.

“As hitters get hot, pitchers will adjust,” Getz said. “From an evaluation standpoint, [we] certainly want to see how he reacts when they make adjustments.”

Though some believe Robert is capable of playing in the major leagues now, it’s highly unlikely the Sox would call him up this season.

The Sox have practiced patience with their prospects in the past. Michael Kopech didn’t make his major-league debut until last August despite looking ready in the middle of the summer. Likewise, left fielder Eloy Jimenez, the team’s top prospect, didn’t make his big-league debut until this season.

Manager Rick Renteria said the Sox would like to see Robert take more at-bats and continue to develop in the minors.

“That experience down there is important, allowing them to play, allowing them to experience several levels within the organization,” Renteria said. “There’s no denying the talent that this kid brings to the table.”

Jon Jay injury update

It’s still unclear when Jon Jay will make his regular-season debut.

Jay, whom the Sox signed to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason, has been on the injured list with a right hip strain since the start of the season. Renteria said Jay has continued to “progress positively,” but he wasn’t sure when the veteran outfielder will be in the team’s lineup.

With Jay missing nearly a month of baseball activities, Renteria said it’s a “safe bet” that the veteran outfielder will have to make a rehab start before returning to the Sox.

“Once he gets himself on the right track moving around the way he needs to move around in order to compete and get out on the field, that he would need some games underneath him before he’s back here with us at the major-league level.”