White Sox unveil Ken ‘Hawk’ Harrelson talking bobblehead for SoxFest

It’s no secret that legendary White Sox broadcast Ken “Hawk” Harrelson is one of a kind. And that’s why the White Sox decided to honor the Hawk at its fan fest next year.

The White Sox unveiled Monday a commemorative talking bobblehead of Harrelson as an exclusive gift for some fans at SoxFest.

The bobblehead is a throwback tribute to when Harrelson was a cover model for Sports Illustrated on their Sept. 2, 1968 issue. Harrelson wore a powder blue leisure suit with a gold chain, oversized cowboy hat and signature sunglasses.

The Hawk bobblehead will feature some of his most iconic phrases like “He gone!” and “You can put it on the board, yes!”

The only way for fans to secure this talking bobblehead is by booking a two-night SoxFest hotel package. Go to the White Sox’ website for more information on the SoxFest.

