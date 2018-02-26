White Sox’ Kopech gets first spring start vs. A’s

Michael Kopech throws a changeup during live batting practice at White Sox spring training last week. (For the Sun-Times/John Antonoff)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michael Kopech often draws a crowd when he throws during spring training. There’s a pitching coach on the right-hander’s shoulder, and numerous front office people seem to always know when he’s working.

Golf carts pull up and park in the vicinity. Media types and camera crews perk up, too, not surprising considering Kopech’s ranking as the White Sox’ top pitching prospect and the No. 10 prospect in baseball with his 100-mph fastball and a nasty slider.

Teammates take notice, too. Another top Sox prospect looked at a live batting practice schedule last week and said, “Oh man.”

What’s up? he was asked.

“I have to face Kopech,” was the reply.

Today at Camelback Ranch, Kopech makes his first Cactus League appearance of 2018 when the Sox host the Oakland Athletics (2:05 p.m., whitesox.com) He’ll probably pitch two innings, taking the things he’s worked on this spring into this short outing.

“Kopech has looked great,’’ pitching coach Don Cooper said. “Everybody has stuff. For him it’s continue to develop command of the fastball, continue do develop consistency with the changeup and breaking ball.’’

After going 8-7 with a 2.87 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings at Class AA Birmingham in, Kopech was promoted to AAA Charlotte where he made three starts, pitching 15 innings. He allowed five earned runs, struck out 17 and walked five, and will return to Charlotte awaiting a call to the majors.

Depending on how things go, a mid-season call-up seems a reasonable expectation.

“He’s going to be there at some point,’’ Cooper said. “He needs to take care of all that stuff so when you get the call, OK, we might be able to hit the ground running.’’

Manager Rick Renteria offered a comp to Kopech Sunday, saying he reminded him “a little bit of [Josh] Beckett.’’

“I had Beckett years ago in the minor leagues,” Renteria said. “Kind of a similar demeanor, bulldoggish when he gets on the mound. Doesn’t want to come out. Very good fastball. Beckett also had a really good breaking ball.”

“Where Kopech shows a little bit of difference is that changeup that he might end up developing. On the side it looks very, very good when he throws it right. It’s going to be a very effective pitch.”

Kopech has been talking about his change a lot this spring. If he can command it, hitters won’t be able to sit on his fastball.

“He’s actually been throwing a pretty good changeup, starting to get a better feel for it,’’ Renteria said. “He’s starting to let it go. He feels it when he gets extension and gets the delivery, the ball has the carry it needs to get to the plate. Also the arm action is really good, very deceptive. It allows the ball to show some deception in terms of velocity off his fastball.’’