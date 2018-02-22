White Sox Kopech’s changeup a work in progress

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech gave up four earned runs in one inning, including a three-run homer to the Mariners’ Mitch Haniger in his first appearance in a White Sox uniform. That was during his somewhat forgettable Cactus League debut last Feb. 28.

On Monday, Kopech will make his first start of his second spring with that outing in mind.

“It actually wasn’t a great one,” Kopech said. “Things got a little rocky.”

Kopech learned a lot from that game, he said, as well as his five-strikeouts outing over two innings against the Cubs on March 17. Kopech — and a Sox fan base — are anticipating his 2018 spring debut with enthusiasm.

Michael Kopech at the White Sox spring training baseball facility Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

“Eager is probably a good word,’’ Kopech said Thursday. “I’m really excited to get out there. I learned a lot from last big league camp.’’

Dylan Covey starts the Cactus League opener against the Dodgers Friday at Camelback Ranch, Hector Santiago starts against the Mariners Friday, Jordan Guerrero is first against the Reds Saturday and Kopech faces the Athletics Monday.

“I’m hoping to take what I’ve been working on out here into the game and see how everything pans out,’’ Kopech said.

With a fastball that sits in the upper 90s-mph range and will touch 100-mph and a good, hard slider, Kopech knows his developing changeup can be a difference maker as a third pitch.

“The more I throw it the more comfortable I get with it, and the more comfortable I get the more I’m going to use it,’’ he said. “Hopefully it’s something I can throw in whatever count I want and take that to the next level with me.’’

Kopech, 21, who figures to begin the season where he left off last year at Class AAA Charlotte, is the No. 10 prospect in baseball according to MLBPipeline.

“I feel really good,’’ he said of his first two weeks in camp. “I’ve been able to stay pretty consistent with everything. Still working on the changeup a lot, starting to get a more and more of a feel for it. Hopefully I can take that into the game [Monday].’’

Tilson on the mend

Acquired during the 2016 season for Zach Duke, center fielder Charlie Tilson was the leading candidate to be the Opening Day starter last year but the New Trier graduate who fell in love with the 2005 Sox as a 12-year-old was derailed by a series of hamstring and foot injuries.

Tilson says he is healthy now, but he will almost certainly need time in the minors to catch up. His injury ordeal has probably toughed him up mentally.

“Going through what I went through, you can’t help but learn,’’ Tilson said. “It wasn’t the easiest rehab and I had roadblocks along the way but I learned you don’t know what you’re capable of until you’re challenged. I took pride in staying the course, persevering when you think it might be the end for you. Getting stronger because of it was an awarding experience.’’

Playing in the Arizona Fall League reacquainted Tilson with game speed.

“Playing in Cactus League games, I’m so excited,’’ he said. “Fall League was nice, but to do it around your teammates means a lot.’’

Prospects passing the eye test

Hitting coach Todd Steverson likes what he sees so far from the Sox wave of position-player prospects.

“There is a lot of hype about the prospects we’ve acquired,’’ Steverson said. “You haven’t seen them and just go on people’s word but when you finally get them on the field you go, ‘OK, maybe that superlative wasn’t out of hand.’

“But these kids are talented. And they’re hungry, and they love to play the game. The best part is they like coming to the ballpark. To have a group of guys with that kind of mentality coming through the minor leagues that doesn’t happen very often.’’