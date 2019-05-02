White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon lands on DL with left elbow inflammation

The White Sox put Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Thursday, a day after the left-hander failed to complete four innings in his second consecutive poor start.

Rodón, 26, is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts over seven starts in 2019.

Rodon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in September, 2017 and missed the first two months of the 2018 season. He made 20 starts last year and went 6-8 with a 4.18 ERA.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick has been looked on as the staff ace in the third year of the Sox rebuild, and a significant part of the Sox’ future rotation. He made his first Opening Day start this season at Kansas City.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Chicago, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: OTKNH102

He pitched to a 2.89 ERA in his first five starts, and was given six days rest before his next start against the Tigers April 26. In that one, he allowed eight runs on nine hits over three innings. Against the Orioles Thursday, he allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings before manager Rick Renteria pulled him after 89 pitches.

Rodon was not available after the game, the first game of a doubleheader. Media was told he would be available after the second game but he was not.

The Sox reinstated right-hander Lucas Giolito from the injured list. Giolito is scheduled to start tonight’s game vs. the Red Sox.