White Sox looking to curb walks

Hector Santiago’s performance Saturday was an outlier for any staff. He walked six in 3 1/3 innings while allowing eight runs, and saw his ERA rise to 6.00.

But for these White Sox, it was an exaggerated example of what’s gone wrong so far this season.

Entering Sunday’s game against Minnesota, the Sox had a 5.12 ERA, which was second-to-last in the American League. Their 221 strikeouts were the least in the AL, and their 144 walks were the most.

None of that is conducive to success, and the Sox know that. As for the walks, manager Rick Renteria said “some could be a delivery aspect, some could be just the mindset.”

Rick Renteria has watched a lot of walks so far this season. | Getty

“I think we have had a few guys that have worked quite a few walks in some ballgames but you keep working and try to execute. That’s the bottom line, it’s about execution,” Renteria said. “I think as they continue to work, get more and more comfortable on the mound, hopefully those walks will start to diminish a little bit.”

Stringing along

Avisail Garcia is getting closer. But he’s still not that close to coming back.

Garcia, who’s been on the disabled list since April 24 with a strained right hamstring, took swings Saturday and Sunday. But Renteria cautioned that, though Garcia is doing better, there’s still some hurdles to overcome before he returns.

“He’s progressing well, feels good. We still have to put him on a regiment where we can start doing some more explosive work with him,” Renteria said. “He’s still a little bit aways but he’s progressing well.”

As for a rehab assignment before Garcia returns, Renteria said “it’s possible, absolutely.”

Before going on the 10-day DL, Garcia was hitting .233 with a homer and four RBIs in 18 games.

Ricky the singer?

After his impromptu singing performance Saturday that was spurred on by Renteria, Miguel Gonzalez threatened to make his manager perform sometime in the future.

“Ricky’s gonna sing with me next time,” Gonzalez said. “I’ll be singing with him, but he’s gonna definitely have to be out there for sure.”

Renteria wasn’t so sure about that.

“I don’t know if he’ll be able to get me to do it,” Renteria said. But he has a great voice and it’s nice to hear him sing.”

As for the performance, Renteria was impressed with how Gonzalez did. Not that surprised, however.

“He’s always had a great voice,” Renteria said. “We kid with him a lot but he’s always been a good sport and always contributed to the levity in our clubhouse.”

On and off

Monday is the first of three days the Sox have off over the next eight. The unusual scheduling could be used to skip starters or alter the rotation, but that didn’t sound like the Sox’s plan.

“I think we’re still on the same phase. We’re giving guys an extra day, I think, as it pushes it,” Renteria said. “I don’t think we’ve changed anything in our rotation, to be honest.”