White Sox, Lopez tip Brewers in Cactus League play

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Reynaldo Lopez pitched three scoreless innings in his second start, Tyler Saladino continued making hard contact this spring with his first homer, and Avisail Garcia doubled twice and drove in two runs as the White Sox defeated the Brewers 6-4 Tuesday at Camelback Ranch.

Good challenge for Lopez

Facing the Brewers’ top lineup,Reynaldo Lopez pitched three scoreless innings, striking out three but also walking three while allowing one hit. Lopez, who will open the season in the Sox starting rotation, has given up one run over five spring innings.

“All my pitches were good, especially my breaking pitch that got swings and misses,” Lopez said. “It was a good challenge for me. I felt motivated facing the best of the other team.”

Stay hot

Saladino, fighting for a spot as a utility man, is hitting .421 this spring with plenty of hard contact. Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Villa Park native Rob Scahill, 31, clinging to an outside shot at a job in the Sox bullpen, pitched a scoreless inning against his 2017 team in his fourth straight solid outing.

The quote

General manager Rick Hahn on third baseman and 2017 first-round draft pick Jake Burger, who quickly became a clubhouse and fan favorite before his season ended with an Achilles injury: “Given the nature of the injury [rupture] I wandered into the training room shortly after he went down and while he was still face down on a table with the doctors tending to him, he said, ‘I’m going to kill this rehab. I promise you I’m going to kill this rehab’. I mean, he’s a focused, dedicated kid and that will serve him well.”

On deck

Reds at Sox, Glendale, Homer Bailey vs. Miguel Gonzalez, 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, whitesox.com.