White Sox lose their ‘All-Star,’ lose game to Reds

CINCINNATI — The All-Star balloting totals came rolling in again Monday, and that only would mean one thing for Jose Abreu: a visit from the media to talk about how nice it must be to be leading American League first basemen and how great it would be to play in the Midsummer Classic.

Reporters following the Sox these days have to dig a little to find positive news and notes, and Abreu was an easy mark — especially on a day when the team announced outfield prospects Eloy Jimenez (adductor muscle, two weeks) and Luis Robert (thumb, four to eight weeks) would miss time in the minors with injuries and found another way to blow another lead and lose another game with another mistake playing a part in it.

Abreu is almost always accommodating and willing to make time for the media, with translator Billy Russo at his side. He considers it part of his job as a team leader and a way of showing appreciation for the major-league paycheck he earns.

But before the Sox’ 5-3 loss to the Reds at Great American Ball Park, Abreu wondered whether it was necessary. What could be said after the fifth vote tally that wasn’t said after the first four, he asked Russo.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields, right, is cooled off in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Besides, Abreu is coming off what he called the worst month of his career.

‘‘Absolutely,’’ said Abreu, who batted .212 in June. ‘‘We had a little bit of bad stretches in a rough month of June. I learned a lot from that month, but I’m glad that’s in the past. This is a new month.’’

Abreu’s July got off to a 2-for-3, three-RBI start in the Sox’ 10-5 victory Sunday against the Rangers. On Monday, though, he fouled a pitch from the Reds’ Luis Castillo off his left ankle and left the game after making a nice catch on a line drive to end a perfect sixth inning for James Shields (6 2/3 innings, one run), who continues to pitch well enough that he likely will be traded by the end of the month.

Shields, who was strong after a rocky first that included a leadoff home run by Scott Schebler, left after 88 pitches with a 2-1 lead. Yoan Moncada supplied a rare RBI double right-handed against left-hander Amir Garrett and Yolmer Sanchez singled him home in the seventh.

Matt Davidson, Abreu’s replacement at first, figured in the poor decision and/or execution that set up the Reds’ four-run eighth. He got greedy going for two outs instead of making sure of one when he fielded a bases-loaded grounder by Adam Duvall and tried stepping on first and throwing home to get Scooter Gennett. But Davidson didn’t come close to stepping on the bag before throwing, and Gennett beat the throw to the plate to cut the Sox’ lead to 3-2. A sacrifice fly by Billy Hamilton tied the score, and a two-run double by Alex Blandino broke the tie.

“I read it right and then I kind of just rushed myself and made a mistake and didn’t touch the base and threw it home,’’ Davidson said. “I kind of looked up and saw the runner and kind of forgot about touching first. I just messed up there.’’

Reliever Chris Volstad, manager Rick Renteria’s best right-handed late-inning option before closer Joakim Soria, was charged with four runs in the inning.

On the plus side for the Sox, Avisail Garcia homered for the fourth time in seven games to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games and Shields lowered his ERA to 3.15 in his last 10 starts.

“Shields did a great job,’’ Renteria said.

“We were in the ballgame to the end there,’’ Shields said.” But unfortunately we made some mistakes there. Lost the game.’’

The loss was the fourth in the last five games for the Sox (29-55), who might have to try to win Tuesday without Abreu, who was reluctant to talk about leading the All-Star balloting at first with 1,312,221 votes to the Astros’ Yuli Gurriel’s 1,088,068 but was thankful nonetheless.

‘‘I played this game since I came to this country just to be thankful for their support,’’Abreu said of the fans. “And I’m just really grateful, especially in this year, for the All-Star voting.’’