White Sox going local with Southern California guys

ANAHEIM, Calif. — An inadvertent move by the White Sox could win over at least some of the fans in Southern California.

As chance would have it, three of the Sox’ four starters in the series against the Angels have Los Angeles-area roots.

Santa Monica native Lucas Giolito made his first California major-league start Monday, picking up the victory when he allowed three runs in six innings. On Thursday, Glendale’s Dylan Covey also will be making his first California major-league start.

On Wednesday, though, the Sox went with a pitcher who’s a little more used to pitching in front of dozens of friends and family members. Newhall native James Shields faced the Angels in the third game of the series in his eighth career start at Angel Stadium. He also has made two starts at Dodger Stadium.

White Sox right-hander James Shields, a native of Southern California, made his eighth career start at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night. Kyusung Gong/AP

Taking center stage on a major-league field in front of everybody who watched you mature seems like a dream scenario. It has its challenges, though. Manager Rick Renteria, who also is from the Los Angeles area, knows the routine well.

“It’s a little overwhelming, having done it now as a player and a coach or a manager,” Renteria said. “You have a lot of people tugging at you. I think they’re all mindful of the fact that you’re working. And you try to give them all the time you possibly can, but there are times you have to be able to separate and cut it off a little bit so that you can do what you’re supposed to do.”

Renteria said he had 40 people at the game Tuesday, but it was a moment from Monday’s game that was making the rounds. A TV camera caught somebody in the crowd that bore a strong resemblance to Renteria.

Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti even remarked on the air that the person looked like a “cross between Steve Martin and Ricky Renteria.”

Benetti got it half-right. It was actually Renteria’s brother. NBC Sports Chicago was working on getting Renteria a shot of its split screen from the game that showed Renteria on one side and his brother on the other.

RELATED STORIES

• Yolmer Sanchez wants to be with White Sox after rebuild is done

• Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia back in lineup after scare

Giolito’s family members remained more anonymous Monday. The right-hander was delighted to put on a good show for those close to him, but the evening required an extra layer of attention.

“I definitely wanted it to be a good one, and luckily we pulled it out,” Giolito said. “But once the game starts, it’s the same thing, so I go out and I compete to the best of my ability no matter where I’m at or who is watching. Emotions are the same.”

20/11 vision

Dylan Cease, the Sox’ No. 4 overall prospect, according to MLB.com, showed what all the hype is about Wednesday. The Class AA Birmingham right-hander retired the first 20 Tennessee batters he faced with 11 strikeouts before giving up a hit in the seventh inning.

Cease entered the game with a 3.74 ERA in four starts at Birmingham after going 9-2 with a 2.89 ERA at Class A Winston-Salem.

Welcome visitor

Sox reliever Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage in an April game, paid a visit to the team’s clubhouse Wednesday afternoon.