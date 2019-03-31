White Sox’ Lucas Giolito loses no-hit bid in seventh inning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

After retiring 19 consecutive Royals following a leadoff walk, Giolito gave up a single to Alex Gordon with one out in the seventh, ending the bid.

The 24-year-old right-hander, who struggled with a 10-13 record and American League high 6.13 ERA in 2018 as well as leading the majors with 90 walks, walked Whit Merrifield on four pitches to open the first, then retired 19 batters in a row. After striking out Jorge Soler for the second out, Giolito gave up an RBI double to Ryan O’Hearn and a single by Lucas Duda scoring O’Hearn to cut the Sox lead to 6-2.

All three hits were hit sharply, and with that, manager Rick Renteria pulled Giolito in favor of righty Ryan Burr. Giolito’s final line: 6 2/3 innings, three hits, two runs (both earned) one walk and eight strikeouts. He threw 99 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Lucas Giolito throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP)

Before departing, Giolito fist bumped Sox infielders and catcher James McCann standing with him on the mound. Renteria patted him on the chest for a job well done.

Through six innings, Giolito had seven strikeouts, throwing 53 of 78 pitches for strikes. He had good command with his fastball, curve and changeup. The hardest hit ball was a liner by Billy Hamilton to first baseman Yonder Alonson, who stretched out toward the line to make the catch.

The Sox led 6-0 in the seventh. Jose Abreu and Alonso hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning against Jorge Lopez for a 2-0 lead, Abreu’s second homer in two days. Alonso and Eloy Jimenez walked with the bases loaded in the sixth to make it 4-0 and Yoan Moncada and Alonso had RBI singles in the seventh to make it 6-0 for the Sox, looking for their first win in the season-opening three-game series.

Giolito came to spring training with a more compact arm swing, and while he expressed enthusiasm, he did not pitch well, posting an 8.84 ERA.

There was growing sentiment while Giolito was struggling last season that he should be shipped to Class AAA Charlotte to figure things out. His stuff was fine but he struggled mightily to command the strike zone and led the American League with almost five walks per nine innings.

“My thinking was let’s see if we can get these guys through, let them experience what they’re experiencing,” manager Rick Renteria said. “See if we can build on the failures. Everybody looks at the successes as things to build on. It’s the failures you take advantage of because those are the things you learn from.”

Giolito expressed his thankfulness to the organization for continuing to run him out to the mound every fifth day, and he finished the season with 32 starts with 173 1/3 innings, one of three pitchers with teammate Reynaldo Lopez and Luis Severino.

Dylan Cease, the organization’s top healthy pitching prospect, seems destined to join the rotation later in the season and Giolito’s spot would seem to rest as a possible landing spot for Cease.

“As I tell the players, control the players you can control,” Renteria said. “I don’t want them to worry about anything on the periphery, it doesn’t matter. For us, Dylan’s move forward, we’re watching him from a distance, allowing him to do what he does. All I can do now is hope the players I have right now control exactly what they have to in front of them. I don’t want to give them anything more to consume themselves with. It’s counter productive.”