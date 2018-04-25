White Sox’ Lucas Giolito knows he needs improvement

Right-hander Lucas Giolito is eager to put the recent past behind him and move forward with the rest of his season.

After his strong showing down the stretch in 2017, expectations for Giolito were sky-high coming out of spring training. But the only thing elevated these days is Giolito’s 9.00 ERA through four starts.

‘‘Obviously, the results have been pretty poor,’’ Giolito, 23, said Wednesday. ‘‘But for me, especially for what I learned over the past year, it’s about going out there with confidence no matter what’s going on.’’

What has been going on lately is Giolito’s lack of control. Entering play Wednesday, he had issued the most walks (19) and hit the most batters (four) in the American League. After a decent first outing, Giolito has a 10.93 ERA in his last three appearances. He was 3-3 with a 2.38 ERA in seven starts at the end of last season.

Giolito’s next opportunity to turn things around will come when he takes the mound to open the Sox’ seven-game road trip Thursday against the Royals in Kansas City.

‘‘The main thing is to just continue to work on what I have to work on every single day and go out there and pitch and compete to the best of my ability,’’ Giolito said.

Opportunity knocks

With Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, Trayce Thompson has made two consecutive starts in right field. Thompson, whom the Sox acquired in a trade from the Athletics last Thursday, went 0-for-4 on Wednesday.

While embracing the chance to play more, Thompson isn’t pleased with the circumstances behind it.

‘‘It sucks to see Avi go down; he’s a huge part of this team,’’ Thompson said. ‘‘I just try to go out and play my game and try to prepare to the best of my ability and, once the game starts, just go out and play.’’

Ailing

First baseman Jose Abreu left after three innings because of flulike symptoms. Abreu went 0-for-2 against Mariners starter Felix Hernandez before being replaced by Matt Davidson.

Farm report

Top pitching prospect Michael Kopech had a terrific outing Wednesday for Class AAA Charlotte. The right-hander allowed one run and one hit and struck out eight in six innings. Kopech threw 98 pitches (58 for strikes) and lowered his ERA to 2.14.

More fun

The Sox announced additional promotional dates, including 1993 American League West Division Reunion Weekend on July 13-15 against the Royals. The first 20,000 fans to enter the ballpark for each game will receive a pennant commemorating the 1993 team.

In addition, Bulls Night will be July 31 and Blackhawks Night will be Aug. 21.