White Sox’ Lucas Giolito shows he’s mentally tougher Sunday vs. Athletics

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito was put to the test Sunday.

After allowing two home runs in the first two innings against the Athletics, Giolito kept his composure and didn’t unravel like he’s done in the past. He got through the next two and some innings with efficient, quick outs, and only one more run.

Along with altering his arm swing, one of Giolito’s biggest improvements this offseason has been in his mental game.

“I’m not stressing anymore with runners on base,” Giolito said. “If I walk a guy — I walked three today — it’s not eating at me like it would last year where I’m now thinking about something that happened in the past verses the next pitch. My focus is much more onto every single pitch, one at a time verses this inning is getting out of hand, things are getting out of hand.”

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Houston. | David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Giolito pitched 4⅔ innings, the longest of any Sox starter this spring. He allowed five hits and three earned runs, while striking out three batters.

“From a feel-body perspective, ball’s coming out better, better spin, better velocity, curve ball today was the most consistent it’s been in a couple of years so yeah all good things,” Giolito said of his outing. “The stat line didn’t really show how I felt about the game”

Year of reckoning?

Right-hander Carson Fulmer knows what’s at stake this season.

After starting the season as the Sox’ fifth starter last season, Fulmer struggled in the majors boasting a 8.07 ERA in 32⅓ innings. The result was a demotion to Class AAA Charlotte in May.

This spring, Fulmer isn’t fighting for a spot in the rotation, he’s just trying to break camp with the team.

Fulmer’s inconsistency led to his demise in 2018. So this offseason, he went back to the basics.

“I went back to a lot of stuff I did in college,” Fulmer said. “Really just polishing up my pitches. Making sure my off-speed stays in the zone and working on fastball command, which I’ve been able to do well pretty well this spring.”

Fulmer said he’d “definitely would be disappointed” if he’s not on the Sox’ Opening Day roster. But for now, his conversations with Renteria and general manager Rick Hahn have been positive.

“I have to show people that I am consistent,” said Fulmer, who boasts a 9.00 ERA through nine innings. “That’s how you stick in the big leagues. I trust my ability. I know I can get guys out at that level; it’s just about being able to go out there and help us continue to win ball games.”

This and that

Infielder Nicky Delmonico, who suffered a concussion Thursday after crashing into the left field wall while trying to make a catch, was spotted for the second consecutive day at Cambelback Ranch, but Renteria cautioned to not read into it.

Renteria said Delmonico is “still progressing” and is “definitely in a better place today,” though he’ll continue to be monitored as part of concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, right-hander Ervin Santana, who is expected to fill the fifth spot in the Sox’ rotation once he’s healthy, “looked good” while throwing four innings in a simulated game on a back field, Renteria said. He’s expected to pitch again in five days.

Santana, who signed a minor-league deal with the Sox on Feb. 23, had a middle-finger injury that sidelined him for most of last season.