White Sox make seven roster cuts

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox made seven roster moves Friday, optioning first baseman Casey Gillaspie to Class AAA Charlotte and reassigning six others to minor league camp:

Those included right-handers Chris Beck, Dane Dunning and Connor Walsh, infielders Jake Elmore and Patrick Leonard and catcher Seby Zavala.

The Sox have 38 players remaining in major-league camp: 21 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and seven outfielders.