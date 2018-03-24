White Sox reassign Gomez, Rondon; pitching staff set

Bruce Rondon pauses on the mound during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Friday, March 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox’ opening day roster was all but set on the second to last day of spring training Saturday with their expected reassignments of right-handers Bruce Rondon and Jeanmar Gomez to minor league camp.

The moves make the Sox’ 13-man pitching staff official: Starting pitchers (in rotation order) James Shields, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Miguel Gonzalez and Carson Fulmer; and relievers Nate Jones, Joakim Soria, Danny Farquhar, Juan Minaya, Gregory Infante, Luis Avilan, Aaron Bummer and Hector Santiago.

Rondon and Gomez, both non-roster invitees with major league experience, pitched well this spring. Rondon allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one. Gomez allowed one run over 8 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking two.

The Sox have 27 players in camp, including three catchers and left-hander Carlos Rodon, who is recovering from September shoulder surgery and will not open the season with the team.

Omar Narvaez is expected to edge Kevan Smith for the backup catcher’s spot. The regular lineup will include outfielders Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel and Avisail Garcia; infielders Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez; and designated hitter Matt Davidson. Tyler Saladino is the utility infielder and Leury Garcia a utility outfielder and infielder.

Engel oozing confidence

Center fielder Adam Engel was given a regular day off Saturday a day after he returned to the lineup following a two-day absence from the lineup because of a stiff neck.

Engel said the neck is fine. And so was his spring – he produced a .370/.431/.696 hitting line, slugged four homers and hit three doubles and struck out 10 times in 51 plate appearances. Opening day is Thursday in Kansas City.

Engel batted .166 last season and struck out 117 times in 331 plate appearances.

“The biggest thing I can take into this season in confidence in my approach,’’ Engel said.

Engel played good, sometimes spectacular defense in center which may have helped him get continued at-bats despite poor production. He says he was working on his swing and making changes on the fly with an eye on the 2018 season.

“Working on a lot of mechanical things that guys typically don’t work on during the season,’’ he said. “It’s really hard to do that and have a lot of success.

“I’m kind of reaping the rewards of that now.’’