White Sox manager Renteria taken to Minneapolis hospital

White Sox manager Rick Renteria was taken to a Minneapolis hospital for precautionary reasons Monday after he complained of feeling lightheaded before Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Renteria, 56, was at Target Field when he began to feel under the weather. He was still being evaluated at Hennepin County Medical Center Monday evening but communicaed to Sox officials that he was feeling good, a Sox spokesman said.

Bench coach Joe McEwing assumed managerial duties in Renteria’s absence.

The Sox are in Minneapolis on a one-night trip to play a makeup game of a postponed game (because of snow) in April. The game, scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m., was under way after a 33-minute rain delay.

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria, center, talks to Reynaldo Lopez (40) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Sox opened a homestand against the Royals over the weekend and return home Monday night to play the Twins Tuesday and Wednesday in Chicago.