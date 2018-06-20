White Sox manager Rick Renteria gets 15th career ejection

CLEVELAND — White Sox manager Rick Renteria was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Indians for disputing a strike call by umpire Will Little.

Renteria calmly walked out to talk to Little after Little called Yoan Moncada out on a 3-2 pitch from right-hander Corey Kluber to end the inning of a 5-0 game. After a few words were exchanged, Little ejected the Sox manager for the 15th time in his career, including his ninth with the Sox and second this season.

Renteria, who didn’t appear to become animated or raise his voice, did not extend the argument much after the ejection.

Kluber was dominant, holding the Sox to one hit, a single by Omar Narvaez in the second inning, over six scoreless innings as the Indians were on their way to completing a three-game series sweep and dealing the Sox their seventh consecutive loss. The Indians scored six in the sixth inning, three on a homer by Jason Kipnis, and led 11-0 in the seventh.

Rick Renteria gets thrown out of the White Sox game against the Indians Wednesday. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez gave up a three-run homer to Jose Ramirez after Moncada committed his ninth error of the season at second base.

After Lopez walked Ramirez leading off the fifth and served up an RBI double by Yonder Alonso to make it 5-0, his day was done at 97 pitches of work (57 strikes) that produced six strikeouts, four walks and six hits over 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing in four June starts.

Moncada, who struck out twice to raise his season total to 102, second in the majors, has been defended by Renteria in recent weeks. The Sox manager has said Moncada, who takes a lot of pitches and often goes deep into counts, has been called out “on pitches that I wouldn’t swing at.”