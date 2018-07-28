White Sox manager Rick Renteria doesn’t want Matt Davidson pitching too much

The Cubs made news a week ago by using three position players to pitch in a game, tying a major-league record. A few days later they used two more, including star Anthony Rizzo.

On Friday, it was the White Sox’ turn, with Rick Renteria turning to Matt Davidson for his second perfect inning this season.

According to a CBS Sports report, position players are pitching at a record rate this season. As of July 24, positions players had taken the mound 41 times. The previous record was 32, set last year, according to the report.

Davidson added to the intrigue by telling reporters he’d “love to explore” the idea of pitching more often.

Matt Davidson pitches against the Blue Jays in the ninth inning Friday. Nam Y. Huh/AP

Renteria shot that idea down Saturday.

“I think we’re just really happy that we have a guy that can go in there and throw strikes when we’re trying to give them a little bit of a break,” Renteria said. “But I’m not surprised he would relish trying to do it. … But to look at him long-term as a reliever, that’s not something I think about with him.”

Renteria said he hasn’t seen a player capable of pitching and playing the field on a consistent basis but suggested catchers might have the best shot.

“I’ve always thought the catchers were probably a little bit better,” he said, “because they throw the distance and probably have done it before.”

No rush to make a deal

General manager Rick Hahn said other teams have been showing “robust” interest in Sox hitters as the trade deadline approaches, but he’s not in any hurry to make a deal.

The Sox sent reliever Joakim Soria to the Brewers on Thursday for a pair of minor-league pitchers. Soria was in the last year of a three-year contract that he signed with the Royals before the 2016 season.

But for Sox position players such as Jose Abreu, who is signed through 2019, and Avisail Garcia, who is eligible for arbitration, a trade is not as certain.

“We’re still engaged on a few different fronts,” Hahn said. “But being that we don’t have any others who are similarly situated, there’s really no urgency to consummate anything else over the next few days. If the right opportunity arises, we’ll react. But there’s really no urgency.”

Down on the farm

An update on Sox prospects entering Saturday:

At Class AAA Charlotte, outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez had a hit in 13 of his previous 14 games. He’s hitting .372 with a .419 on-base percentage, six homers and 13 RBI for the Knights this season.

At Class AA Birmingham, outfielder Luis Basabe was hitting .315 during a 15-game hitting streak, the longest in the Southern League this season.

First-round draft pick Nick Madrigal had hit safely in eight of nine games at Class A Kannapolis without striking out.

“He’s acclimated himself very nicely to pro ball,” Hahn said. “And you’re seeing examples with his ability to barrel up the pitches all over the zone, a lot of the attraction to that player for us. I don’t want to quite put a number grade on his hit tool, but you’re starting to see in action what a plus or a plus-plus hit tool looks like.”