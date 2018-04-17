White Sox manager Rick Renteria: Team’s focus isn’t where it needs to be

OAKLAND — White Sox manager Rick Renteria made a point of saying this after Monday’s 8-1 defeat in the opener of a series against the Athletics:

“I’ll defend every single one of my guys in that [locker] room.”

A day later, Renteria was back in a fighting mood. In a manner of speaking, that is.

Starter Miguel Gonzalez gets the hook in the fourth inning Tuesday in Oakland. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“Winning a big-league ballgame is very difficult,” he said. “You play 27 outs. You play nine innings of baseball. And you try to win as many innings as you possibly can, kind of like a prizefight. I had a former manager tell me that one time — it’s a fight. You try to win as many rounds as possible.”

It’s not easy, though, to win a fight if you keep fumbling your gloves onto the canvas. We’ll nip the boxing metaphor in the bud right there, but the point is the Sox haven’t spent the early part of the season beating themselves merely by not hitting. They’ve been deficient in many areas.

We’ve been lamenting daily the Sox’ awful offensive performance with runners in scoring position. On an unrelated, but just as troubling, note: Entering play on Tuesday, Sox starting pitchers had issued the most walks in the American League — an impressive feat considering all the postponements on the team’s schedule.

Oh, yeah, the defense has been a real problem, too.

This flared up in a big way with Monday’s season-high four-error performance — three of those miscues, by first baseman Jose Abreu, shortstop Tim Anderson and right fielder Avisail Garcia, coming in the critical seventh inning. It gave the Sox 13 errors in 13 games, tying them for the second-most errors per game in the majors.

A more telling and compelling way to put it: The Sox’ .972 fielding percentage was the worst in all of baseball.

Renteria’s take: The young Sox are learning valuable lessons about the need to remain focused.

“In my humble opinion, in order to put yourself in what puts you in an elite class or a class that allows you to compete on a daily basis, you have to remain focused,” he said. “We have to enjoy what we do completely, be relaxed, have fun out there when we’re playing. But it does require focus and it requires focus on every pitch of the game.”

Anderson has had a run of focus issues, one might suggest. In the final game of the team’s last homestand, he was picked off first base. In the long game that was played in Minnesota, only a highly questionable replay ruling saved him from being picked off first again. And Monday’s ground ball between his legs gave him errors in consecutive games.

Not to go with the boxing thing again, but is he letting his guard down?

“Letting my guard down? Come on, man,” he said. “There’s no explanation, man. We go out and play and we bust our tails and we’re just kind of falling short.”

Third baseman Yolmer Sanchez chipped in his own truly bad play against the A’s when he was thrown out — by a mile — trying to go from first to third on a groundout, ending an inning in what at the time was a scoreless game.

“I tried to be aggressive,” he said, “but I saw the video and it was a mistake.”

Sanchez doesn’t believe, though, that his team has an issue with its overall focus on the field. He used errors to make the point.

“Errors are in the game,” he said. “If you don’t make errors, it’s because you’re not playing.”