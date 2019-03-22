White Sox manager says Alex Colome is his closer

TEMPE, Ariz. – Manager Rick Renteria officially named Alex Colome as the White Sox closer Friday, an expected declaration that brought some clarity to the bullpen configuration. But with Opening Day fast approaching, Renteria remained vague about the rest of his pen.

Renteria said he’s not sure if the Sox will open with seven or eight relievers – although seven seems like because there is no need to have likely fifth starter Ervin Santana on board until April because of three off days before then.

If it’s eight, a possible group is right-handers Colome, Kelvin Herrera, Nate Jones, Ryan Burr and Dylan Covey and left-handers Jace Fry, Manny Banuelos and Caleb Frare.

Jones, however, has been woefully ineffective with a 12.71 ERA this spring after the Sox picked up his option after an injury plagued season. Asked if Jones’ place in the bullpen is assured, Renteria said, “The down time last year put him in a situation where we’re trying to clean up his delivery. These next couple days are going to be really important for him. [But] right now we see him on our roster, absolutely.’’

Jones would later throw a scoreless inning, retiring Mike Trout and Albert Pujols on soft grounders after Kole Calhoun doubled off the wall and Justin Upton lined out to left field.

Herrera’s upper-90’s velocity hasn’t been seen this spring, and he said he might not be up there for a few weeks yet. He has been effective this spring (two earned runs over 6 2/3 innings) regardless.

“You can see his velocity is inching up, we’re really happy where he’s at,’’ Renteria said. “He says he has more, we know he does.”

Santana’s velocity has also been under scrutiny, but it’s climbing closer to the mid-90s norms of his best years, as he pointed out Friday. “I saw 92-93 [on scoreboard] the other day so don’t say [90-91],” he said with a smile. “But if you locate your fastball it doesn’t matter how hard you throw.’’

Colome’s stuff – and his resume showing 37 and 47 American League saves in 2016 and ’17 – has been fine and worthy of the ninth inning.

“I think it does suit him pretty well,’’ Renteria said. “He’s done a nice job. With Colome, Herrera, Jonesey in the mix with the other guys we have, they give us a nice bridge. Hopefully we can put ourselves in a position where we have a nice core of guys leading up to Colome.’’

NOTES: Outfielder Brandon Guyer, signed to a minor league contract on Feb. 5 with an invitation to spring training and chance to earn $1.6 million for making the 40-man roster, was released. Guyer had a sore throwing elbow early in camp and batted .217. The expected arrival of Eloy Jimenez – the top prospect’s multi-year contract could be announced as soon as Saturday – also made Guyer expendable.

*Catcher Welington Castillo (sore low back) and outfielder Jon Jay (sore hip), the expected leadoff man in most of Renteria’s lineups, took at-bats in a minor league game. Jay has downplayed the magnitude of it but he hasn’t played in nine days.

“I anticipate they’ll be available for us [Saturday],” Renteria said.

*Infielder Alcides Escobar was signed to a minor league contract and will be in minor league camp Monday. Escobar, 32, who spent the last eight seasons with the Royals, is expected to start the season at Class AAA Charlotte.

*Reynaldo Lopez was officially tabbed as the starter for the Sox’ second game, next Saturday at Kansas City. Ivan Nova will likely start the third game, although Renteria didn’t make that official.

*Fourth starter Lucas Giolito’s command problems of last season carried over to the spring. The likely fourth starter has allowed 27 hits and eight walks over 18 1/3 innings. “We want the glove to be hit, wherever it’s thrown,” Renteria said.