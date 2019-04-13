White Sox manager takes Eloy Jimenez’ breakout night in stride

NEW YORK — Eloy Jimenez’ memorable night at Yankee Stadium Friday – the prized rookie slugger hit the first two homers of his career in consecutive at-bats – was the highlight of the White Sox’ young season. But you might not have known it judging by manager Rick Renteria’s reaction after the game.

Renteria kind of ho-hummed the feat, putting him in the company of one in the stadium.

“No, I was really excited,” Renteria said Saturday morning.

Really? Could have fooled us.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox watches the ball fly after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 12, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775308664

“A lot of times people get giddy when you start to see validations of what a guy is projected to be,” Renteria said. “If I think he’s going to be what he’s going to be, there’s nothing for me to get too overly excited about. I’ll get more excited about a consistency over an extended period of time. Talk to me in two or three months.”

The Sox signed Jimenez to a six-year, $43 million contract before he saw a major league pitch, so these are the kinds of performances they expect. He had one extra base hit before Friday, though.

“Do I see him having some bumps and bruises? Absolutely,” Renteria said. “Do I think he’ll be a fantastic hitter? Yeah. But I’m looking for consistency. And how they rise to the occasion in the moments they have. My giddiness will come when the White Sox put a crown on that door as a champion. That’s the goal.

When it all comes together it will be nice to see.”

Jimenez had a group of 25 family and relatives, including his parents, on hand to witness his first homers. Many of them live in New York.

Moncada’s place

Yoan Moncada had 449 of his 649 plate appearances in 2019 in the leadoff spot, which was by design to get him as many at-bats as possible in his first full season. This season, Moncada has led off once, batted second seven times and fifth five times.

As Moncada’s career unfolds, Renteria envisions the 23-year-old switch hitter batting anywhere from second to fifth, with the roster around him helping to dictate where he might settle in.

“He’s showing really good signs with his right-handed swing to put him in a consistent slot,” Renteria said. “He has the power of a No. 4 hitter and the ability to take an extra base like a leadoff hitter.”

Rodon looks for bounce back

Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon looks to bounce back from his uneven start against the Rays in which he allowed four runs over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out nine but walked five.

“It definitely is frustrating,” said Rodon, who was excellent in six innings with no earned runs, one walk and nine strikeouts against the Indians in his previous start.

Rodon (1-2, 3.38 ERA) said he has become a little too reliant on his premium slider in his first three starts but said he’ll get back to using his changeup more.

“It will make the whole reportoire better,” he said. “Early contact on changeups will help the pitch count. And when I throw more changeups it helps the fastball command.”

Rodon has the stuff to be an ace, but he knows that means consistency that comes from getting deep into games on days he doesn’t have his best stuff.

“When you watch the best guys you don’t even know they’re having an off day, right?” he said.

“You have days like that where you just have to grind.”