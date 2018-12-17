White Sox to meet Monday with Manny Machado in Chicago

As expected, the White Sox are scheduled to meet Monday with free agent Manny Machado in Chicago.

The 26-year-old superstar infielder’s stop in the Windy City is his first of several trips this week. Machado, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, is also scheduled to visit the New York Yankees on Wednesday and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The Sox’ meeting with Machado comes just two days the team acquired his brother-in-law and first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Cleveland Indians. General manager Rick Hahn brushed off the rumors that the trade was made to entice Machado to the South Side.

“Fundamentally, this is a baseball deal,” Hahn said Saturday. “We feel this makes us better.”

But the move to acquire Alonso is especially interesting given the fact the Sox already have a highly regarded first baseman in Jose Abreu.

Machado, who is projected to command at least a $300 million deal, hit .297 with 37 homers and 107 RBI.