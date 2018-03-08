White Sox’ Matt Davidson off to hot start in Cactus League

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Mashin’ Matt Davidson is picking up where he left off after hitting 26 home runs as a rookie in 2017. The White Sox’ 27-year-old designated hitter/corner infielder hit three long balls in nine Cactus League games as he prepares for an important second full season in the majors.

Davidson is also hitting .393 (11-for-28) with two doubles and a triple and he leads all Arizona spring training hitters with 15 RBI.

Clearing fences has never been a problem for the burly 6-3, 220-pound right-handed power hitter. Only All-Stars Aaron Judge (52) and Cody Bellinger (39) hit more homers among rookies last season than Davidson, who recorded the fourth-highest number of bombs among Sox rookies behind Jose Abreu (36 in 2014), Ron Kittle (35 in 1983) and Zeke Bonura (27 in 1934).

Only Abreu hit more Sox homers than Davidson last year.

Matt Davidson is greeted by third base coach Nick Capra (12) after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cubs, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP)

“Seeing results gives you confidence,’’ Davidson said. “Ultimately, I want to improve on that. I was glad I was able to show a little bit of what I can do. I still feel like there’s more to do.’’

Paul Konerko said there’s more, too. When the recently retired Sox great, who hit 439 career homers, passed through camp the other day he talked hitting with Davidson and came away predicting a big year for 27-year-old.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s an All-Star this year because he has that kind of body, that kind of juice,’’ Konerko said. “If he rolled out 40 homers it would surprise me at all. He has to build on last year but he has a lot of power and that’s a good field [Guaranteed Rate] to hit it.’’

Davidson’s third spring homer Wednesday against the Reds carried toward right-center. He can go deep anywhere in the park.

“He’s a lot stronger than I was,’’ Konerko said. “I could hit homers but I didn’t have that kind of power. With him it’s figuring out how to make more contact here and there because that will drive in more runs. Get deeper in counts. He’ll always be a guy who strikes out but if he is doing the damage he’s going to do it’s not going to matter.’’

Davidson knows he needs to make more contact and improve on the .220 batting average and .260 on-base percentage he posted over 118 games. He walked only 19 times, so for him it’s a matter of “decision-making” at the plate.

“Swinging at strikes and not swinging at balls, that’s really the only bad thing I did last year,’’ said Davidson, who has walked three times and struck out seven this spring.

Davidson said he got wind of what Konerko said.

“Nobody ever wants to think you’re just an average baseball player, so you have to have that realization in your mind that you’re able to do that,” Davidson said. “If I was satisfied with last year, that wouldn’t be a long lasting thing. You always want to get better.

“It’s very humbling to hear that from Paul, who has done some amazing things in this game. I was excited to hear that.’’

Davidson is batting fourth the Sox’ split squad game against the Royals Thursday at Camelback Ranch. Michael Kopech gets the start:

Leury Garcia SS, Avisail Garcia RF, Jose Abreu 1B, Matt Davidson DH, Welington Castillo 3B, Tyler Saladino 3B, Jose Rondon 2B, Luis Basabe LF, Adam Engel CF, Kopech P

At Rangers in Surprise:

Yoan Moncada 2B, Tim Anderson SS, Ryan Cordell CF, Patrick Leonard DH, Nicky Delmonico LF, Yolmer Sanchez 3B, Casey Gillaspie 1B, Omar Narvaez C, Jacob May RF, Shields P