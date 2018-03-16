White Sox’ Michael Kopech accepts his wait

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech, as general manager Rick Hahn put it, is “champing at the bit” to pitch in the major leagues. But his time has not yet come.

And Kopech, 21, knows it.

“I understand how everything works. I also understand I probably need a few more appearances at that level,” Kopech said Friday.

The No. 10-ranked prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Kopech will continue to get work with the major league club into the last week of camp. He is slated to pitch in relief against the Athletics Sunday in Mesa, following likely opening day starter James Shields.

Michael Kopech works against the Oakland Athletics on Feb. 26, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Kopech, who posted a 2.87 ERA with 155 strikeouts over 22 starts and 119 1/3 innings at Class AA Birmingham last season, will open the season at AAA Charlotte where he made three late-season starts following a promotion.

“I haven’t had much time in Triple A,” Kopech said. “I feel I could go up and compete right now, but there are some things that need to be refined.”

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the No. 4 prospect per Baseball America, proclaimed his readiness for the big leagues after he was optioned to Birmingham this week. Hahn knows the organization has two special talents fans are eager to see in major league uniforms.

“Eloy told [the media] he’s ready, which is great,” Hahn said. “And Michael is champing at the bit and feels he’s ready. Which is fantastic. I’d rather they feel they belong and showing no fear. But there are real development questions on each player we want answered at the minor league level.

“It has a little less credibility after you’ve seen their performances but it is a rational development plan for each of those players given their ages and the time they’ve spent at their levels that they spend the entire 2018 season in the minor league level. Now, based on what we’ve seen the last few weeks, odds are they will force that time frame up a little bit, but for now there are a few things in the minor league level we want to see.”

For Jimenez, who homered twice and tripled in nine plate appearances this spring, it’s working on his defense and facing more AA and AAA pitching over an extended period. For Kopech, who had two good starts and one bad one this spring, it’s developing his changeup and gaining consistency with his slider and fastball command.

Hahn insisted keeping both players back is not about keeping their service time clocks from running.

“Eloy is 21, has spent three weeks or something above A ball. Michael is 21, has made three starts above AA,” Hahn said. “These are not players who have answered all the questions they could face at the highest minor league level.”

Kopech is pleased with how the changeup is progressing. His bullpen session Thursday was the latest indicator.

“The changeup has come a long way and that’s what I’m most excited about,” Kopech said. “This is the most productive I’ve been with it. I’ve worked on it for a while — it’s a pitch I’ve needed — but this spring I felt like I got the most out of it so far.”

Kopech said he’s seen enough from hitters’ reaction to all of his pitches to know he is making progress. But he’s OK with waiting a while to make his major league debut.

But just a little while.

“I’m not putting my expectations over the club’s,” he said. “I trust the process, and I’m expecting to be up there some point this year.”