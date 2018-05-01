White Sox begin May with eyes — OK, our eyes — on Michael Kopech, Eloy Jimenez

ST. LOUIS — The White Sox neither staggered nor rolled into the month of May. After winning three of five against the Royals in Kansas City, they just sort of arrived.

But their record entering a two-game set here with the Cardinals — 8-18 — clearly is nothing to write home about. The Sox entered May with a winning percentage of .308, their seventh-lowest ever. Not counting 1995, when the start of the season was delayed due to a players strike and the Sox ended April with a record of 1-4, that .308 holds up as the worst Sox winning percentage on May 1 in 50 years.

“Our starting pitching wasn’t as solid as we had wanted it to be from the beginning in terms of being able to get some of these guys through without giving up too much damage,” manager Rick Renteria said. “But it’s not, I don’t think, unique to our ball club. There were a lot of ball clubs [last] month that were in kind of a similar situation.

“It’s a combination of also not getting big hits in certain situations. We left a lot of guys on third base [with] less than two outs and things of that nature. From a logical standpoint, I can see where, if you’re not pitching well and you’re not scoring runs, you can see where it all ends up being.”

Adam Engel scores in the fourth inning Tuesday to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead over the Cardinals. (AP/Jeff Roberson)

Right. Not pitching well plus not hitting well definitely equals not ideal.

But the start of a new month also offers a chance to look ahead — and ahead is where it’s all at for the Sox. Ahead is where, for example, Michael Kopech resides. Sox fans certainly are looking forward to the day when the 100-mph right-handed starter, the top pitching prospect in the organization, darkens the door at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Is it only a matter of when, not if, the 22-year-old will move up from Class AAA Charlotte this season?

“Michael has had four starts,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “In one of them, he made it to the sixth inning. … He continues to have the same items on his plate until he left spring training: continue to build the usage, and ultimately the mastery, of the changeup and, as he put it, to continue to refine his composure on the mound. He’s making progress in both those areas.”

Actually, Hahn was mistaken on one count — Kopech had a pair of six-inning starts entering Tuesday, and that very night he had a third one for the Knights.

There is, of course, similar interest in the progress of Eloy Jimenez, the organization’s No. 1 prospect. The 21-year-old outfielder is only at the Class AA level, but who wouldn’t enjoy seeing him facing major-league pitching before 2018 is done?

“There may come a point — [like] where it got to last year with [Yoan] Moncada, in particular — there’s really not much more that they can prove at that level. They’re just kind of coasting almost. They’re not being challenged enough at certain junctures, and they need to come up here to see the speed of this game or the way hitters respond to their stuff at this level in order to truly take that next step in development.

“So it is possible to get to that point at some point [in 2018], but ultimately it’s not going to be out excitement or our needs in Chicago that’s going to dictate when any kid gets here. It’s going to be after the development at the minor-league level is complete.”