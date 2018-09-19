White Sox’ Michael Kopech has Tommy John surgery

CLEVELAND — White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, the team said Wednesday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Kopech will miss all of next season but is expected to make a full recovery in time to fully participate at spring training in 2020.

The Sox on Sept. 7 said Kopech, the organization’s top pitching prospect acquired with Yoan Moncada and two other prospects from the Red Sox in the trade for Chris Sale, would likely need surgery but would seek a second opinion.

In four starts for the White Sox this season, Kopech was 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA, 15 strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings.

Michael Kopech of the White Sox walks in the dugout before warming up before his MLB debut in a game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

In his last start Sept. 5, he gave up seven runs on nine hits, including four home runs, over 3 1/3 innings against the Tigers. Two days later, Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced that Kopech would have surgery.