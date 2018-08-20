White Sox GM says Michael Kopech’s time has come

Michael Kopech is ready, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said.

Finally.

Not that it’s taken him a long time to get called up to the major leagues – he’s only 22 years old – it’s just that during a season in which the major league team has given fans little to cheer about, waiting for Kopech and outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez to get called up to the majors has been tougher on fans than the days leading to Christmas for an 8-year-old.

Kopech will make his major league debut Tuesday night when the Sox host the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Charlotte Knights starting pitcher Michael Kopech (34) in action against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at BB&T BallPark on April 14, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The RailRiders defeated the Knights 10-5. (Brian Westerholt/Four Seam Images via AP Images)

“He’s an extremely talented kid he’s in a great spot right now and we’re very excited about his future,” Hahn said Monday.

“These decisions are based on what is best for putting these players in the best position for the long term. With this promotion it made the most sense to get Michael here, build off his innings base, make his debut at his age 22 season and head into this offseason with a clear focus on exactly what it takes to get big league hitters out.”

Over his last 10 starts for Charlotte, Kopech, the No. 13 ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, has walked just 14 batters while striking out 82 and pitching to a 2.14 ERA over 59 innings.

“We felt over the last six or seven starts he’s been on a considerable roll,” Hahn said. “You’ll see a slightly different pitcher from the one you saw in Glendale.”

In 395 2/3 innings pitched in the minor leagues, Kopech has amassed 514 strikeouts. In his last seven starts, though, “we really saw it all come together,” Hahn said. “He’s ready for that next challenge.”

“He’s more under control,” Charlotte pitching coach Steve McCatty said. “Because you throw 100 miles per hour doesn’t mean you have to always throw every pitch 100 miles per hour.”

Kopech will pitch every fifth day, Hahn said, but as the innings mount “we’ll remain flexible” down the stretch as September winds down.

As for Jimenez, the No. 3 prospect in baseball who has been dominant at all minor league levels including Class AAA Charlotte, the waiting continues.

It may not be long.

“He’s going to remain in Charlotte at this time and continue along the path he’s on,” Hahn said. “We’ll certainly evaluate where he’s at in the coming weeks. When the time comes we’ll explain the logic behind whatever decision we make with regard to the rest of his 2018 season as well.”