White Sox Moncada, Anderson both sit one out

White Sox manager Rick Renteria sat not one but both of his young middle infielders Thursday, a day after second baseman Yoan Moncada bobbled two ground balls and shortstop Tim Anderson one during the Sox’ 3-2 win over the Indians the night before.

None of the minor miscues were scored as errors but were playable chances — a Moncada bobble on a routine double-play grounder was the most glaring — and Renteria somewhat uncharacteristically made a point of alluding to them after the game.

The next day, with the Sox going for a third win in the series, Moncada, 23, and Anderson, 24, were on the bench “where they could take a step back, catch their breath” and “the how the other guys go about it. See how Sanchey [Yolmer Sanchez] goes about his at-bats, see how he goes about playing the game.”

Anderson is hitless in his last 14 at-bats and is 5-for-37 in his last 11 games. Moncada is hitting .169 in his last 20 games. Anderson has made 11 errors and Moncada, playing his first full season in the majors, has seven. They are the Sox middle infield of the future, and neither one lacks for talent.

“This game humbles you,” Renteria said. “If you are not ready for every pitch defensively, it can also get you just like if you are not ready in the box or on the bases. Any aspect. You have to be ready for every pitch. They are continuing to learn those things. This is a grind. This is a man’s game. This is a game in which focus and concentration is really required of you. You are playing against the best in the game.

Yoan Moncada (left) and Tim Anderson both sat the bench Thursday. (Getty Images)

“We want you to stay focused in maximizing your ability over time.”

Renteria said the coaches would be talking to Anderson and Moncada during the game.

“We as coaches and teammates can articulate, ‘this is how we see things, this is the perspective, how do you see it?’ ” Renteria said. “Bench coach [Joe McEwing] is talking about it, we’re all talking about it, we have conversations with them. And it’s a good experience for them to understand that there are ways of continuing to approach and to learn from this. They have been pressing, and I want to just give them a breath.”

Sanchez started at second base and Jose Rondon started at shortstop Thursday.

Jones knew when to say when

Right-hander Nate Jones, who went on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain Wednesday, said Thursday he had been pitching through discomfort for “two or three weeks” and was able to get through it not pitching on consecutive days very often.

“On one particular pitch (Tuesday) it kind of started burning a little bit,” Jones said. “I knew I was hurting the team rather than helping so I had to say something, get something done, and that’s where we’re at now.”

Jones, who had Tommy John surgery in 2016, said he was relieved when the MRI showed no structural damage.

“I’m not really sure about all the medical terms (pronator muscle strain) but we’re back there [in the trainer’s room] getting it right.”

Jones will not throw for several days and will likely be on the DL beyond the 10 days.

Pen on fire

Jones exits a bullpen that has thrown 23 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest streak in the majors in 2018 and the Sox’ longest since the 1991 team’s streak of 31 1/3 innings, according to STATS LLC.

“It’s been the most important piece of the equation,” Renteria said. “Our starting pitching has given us some pretty good starts and length. The few that we’ve had some shorter outings, the relief core has been used quite a bit as you guys have seen. We have ridden them a little bit over the last 10 days.” Sox starting pitchers own a 2.99 ERA over the last 12 games. Relievers and starters are holding the opposition to a .152 (16-105) average with runners in scoring position in 13 games in June.

On deck

Tigers at White Sox

Friday: Mike Fiers (5-3, 4.01) vs. Reynaldo Lopez (2-4, 3.26), 7:10, NBCSCH, 720-AM

Saturday: TBA vs. Lucas Giolito (4-7, 7.09), 1:10, NBCSCH, 720-AM

Sunday: Blaine Hardy (2-1, 3.55) vs. James Shields (2-7, 4.63), 1:10, Ch. 9, 720-AM