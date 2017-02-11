White Sox name Justin Jirschele, 27, minor league coach of year

The White Sox named 27-year-old Class A Kannapolis manager Justin Jirschele Minor League Coach of the Year and Phil Gulley Scout of the Year Thursday.

In his first season as manager, Jirschele led Kannapolis to a first-half division title and a berth in the South Atlantic League finals. Gulley recommended and/or signed fourth-round pick Lincoln Henzman, sixth-rounder Kade McClure and 16th-round pick Logan Taylor in 2017.

“Justin’s attitude, work ethic, attention to detail and overall leadership skills have been a tremendous asset to the White Sox organization,” Sox Director of Player Development Chris Getz said. “His ability to guide Kannapolis to the postseason in his first year as a manager proves that he has a bright future ahead as a leader on the field and in the clubhouse.”

Jirschele is the youngest manager in professional baseball. He is the son of Royals coach Mike Jirschele.

Justin Jirschele. (salisburypost.com)

In other news, 33-year-old right-hander Mike Pelfrey (3-12, 5.93 ERA in 2017) was the only Sox to file for free agency.