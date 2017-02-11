White Sox name Justin Jirschele, 27, minor league coach of year
The White Sox named 27-year-old Class A Kannapolis manager Justin Jirschele Minor League Coach of the Year and Phil Gulley Scout of the Year Thursday.
In his first season as manager, Jirschele led Kannapolis to a first-half division title and a berth in the South Atlantic League finals. Gulley recommended and/or signed fourth-round pick Lincoln Henzman, sixth-rounder Kade McClure and 16th-round pick Logan Taylor in 2017.
“Justin’s attitude, work ethic, attention to detail and overall leadership skills have been a tremendous asset to the White Sox organization,” Sox Director of Player Development Chris Getz said. “His ability to guide Kannapolis to the postseason in his first year as a manager proves that he has a bright future ahead as a leader on the field and in the clubhouse.”
Jirschele is the youngest manager in professional baseball. He is the son of Royals coach Mike Jirschele.
In other news, 33-year-old right-hander Mike Pelfrey (3-12, 5.93 ERA in 2017) filed for free agency, catcher Geovany Soto declined his 2018 club option and became a free agent, and outfielder Charlie Tilson and right-hander Zach Putnam were reinstated from the 60-day disabled list.
The Sox 40-man roster is at 34.