White Sox name Omar Vizquel manager at Winston-Salem

The White Sox announced the hiring of Omar Vizquel as manager at Class A Winston-Salem on Monday. Vizquel, a Hall of Fame candidate who spent part of his career with the Sox, replaces former Sox infielder Willie Harris.

Vizquel, 50, spent the previous four seasons as the Tigers first base, infield and baserunning coach. He also managed Venezuela during the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

“We are excited for Omar to rejoin the White Sox organization as our Winston-Salem manager,” said Sox Director of Player Development Chris Getz. “He has a wealth of experience and knowledge gained through an impressively lengthy baseball career. Omar is passionate about teaching the game, and we look forward to having him help with the development of the next generation of White Sox players.”



Vizquel appeared in 2,968 games over 24 major-league seasons with the Mariners (1989-93), Indians (1994-2004), Giants (2005-08), Rangers (2009), White Sox (2010-11) and Blue Jays (2012).

Chicago White Sox shortstop Omar Vizquel watches practice on an adjacent field during baseball spring training practice Thursday, Feb. 25, 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) ORG XMIT: AZMD103

He hit .272 (2,877-10,586) with 456 doubles, 77 triples, 80 home runs, 951 RBI, 1,445 runs scored, 404 stolen bases and 1,028 walks lifetime. Vizquel also appeared in 57 career postseason games with the Indians (1995-99, 2001) and was a member of two pennant-winning teams in 1995 and 1997.

The Caracas, Venezuela native is an 11-time Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop. He has been inducted into the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame, Latino Baseball Hall of Fame and is a first-time candidate for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Vizquel owns the second-highest career fielding percentage (.985) all-time among shortstops (minimum 1,000 games played) and ranks first in career games played as a shortshop (2,709). He also ranks among the major-league all-time leaders in games played (12th) and at-bats (17th).

Harris left to accept another managerial position in another organization. Vizquel’s hiring was first reported on Nov. 20. The Sox’ remaining player development staff and assignments will be announced at a later date.