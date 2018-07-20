White Sox’ Nicky Delmonico comes off disabled list

The White Sox reinstated outfielder Nicky Delmonico, who has been out since May with a fractured right hand, from the disabled list Friday.

Delmonico, the Sox’ opening day left fielder, takes the roster spot of outfielder Charlie Tilson, who was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte on Wednesday. Delmonico was 11-for-35 (.314) with four doubles, two RBI and four runs scored over 10 games between Class AA Birmingham and Charlotte on his rehab assignment.

The left-handed hitting Delmonico is batting .224 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and seven RBI over 37 games.

The Sox are also expected to return outfielder Avisail Garcia (hamstring) from the DL soon.

Nicky Delmonico hits an RBI triple against the Cubs on Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Chicago. (AP)

The Sox open a three-game series in Seattle Friday night.