White Sox’ Nicky Delmonico has mild concussion

Chicago White Sox left fielder Nicky Delmonico (30) is attended to after crashing into the bullpen door as he attempted to catch a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina in the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. Pina scored an inside the park home run on the play. Delmonico was assisted off the field and left the game. (AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico, who crashed into the outfield fence in Thursday’s Cactus League game against the Brewers, suffered a mild concussion, the team said. Delmonico, who was not at the Sox’ spring training complex Friday morning, remains under Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol.

Delmonico left the game on a cart after he collided hard with the fence in pursuit of Manny Pina’s deep drive near the left field foul pole. Delmonico went down, and Pina circled the bases for an inside-the-park homer.

“From what we heard, he hit the gate so hard that it popped the gate,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters after the game. “Broke it. And then there was an exposed pole that he hit his head on pretty good. Pretty scary. The guys in the bullpen said he hit his head pretty hard.”

Delmonico had just entered the game in the seventh inning when the injury occurred.

Delmonico is trying to win an Opening Day job in the Sox outfield. He batted .215/.296./373 in 88 games last season.

Here’s the Sox lineup for the Angels and Mike Trout (no TV or radio):

Jon Jay RF

Jose Rondon SS

Yonder Alonso 1B

Welington Castillo C

Daniel Palka LF

Danny Mendick 3B

Brandon Guyer DH

Brandon Goins 2B

Engel CF

Manny Banuelos P