White Sox’ Nicky Delmonico loses CFP championship title game bet to Tim Anderson

Nicky Delmonico and Tim Anderson placed a bet between one another before the College Football Playoff title game. | Courtesy of White Sox Twitter

Who doesn’t love a good wager?

Ahead of the College Football Playoff championship title game, two White Sox players placed a bet on who would take home the title.

Nicky Delmonico was rooting for Georgia, while Tim Anderson was cheering for Alabama.

The loser would have to wear the winning team’s jersey to the field.

In the first corner, you have Delmonico, a Nashville, Tennessee, native. He committed to the University of Georgia to play in 2010 baseball but broke that commitment the following year after inking a deal with the Orioles with a $1,525,000 signing bonus. To this day, Delmonico is a die-hard Georgia fan, who even has “•Georgia Bulldogs•” in his Twitter bio.

On the other hand, you have Tim Anderson rooting for the University of Alabama. Anderson is from Roll Tide territory and was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Before the game, White Sox prospect Jake Burger declared himself a Bulldogs fan for the evening.

Unfortunately for Burger and Delmonico, Georgia football teams have a tendency to choke in title games. The Bulldogs blew a 20-7 lead in the third quarter and lose to the Crimson Tide 26-23 in overtime.

Anderson couldn’t help but to troll Burger and Delmonico on Twitter after the win.

We hope you don’t mind wearing Crimson red, Delmonico.

