White Sox’ No. 1 prospect Eloy Jimenez on DL; Robert out 4-8 weeks

CINCINNATI — The injury bug continues to bite the White Sox farm system.

And it’s stinging them where it hurts most — at the top of their prospect list.

The team announced Monday that outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, suffered a strained left adductor muscle in the Class AAA Charlotte Knights game Sunday. He is expected back in two weeks.

Jimenez, who has generated a considerable amount of buzz and anticipation for Sox fans suffering through a 29-54 rebuilding season, seemed to be fairly close to being called up to the major league roster, left the game after his second at-bat, a flyout. He appeared to show some discomfort while running down the line.

Chris Robertson /KZONEimages MiLB.com)

After a strong showing at AA Birmingham, Jimenez was promoted and is hitting .293/.383/.463 in 19 games. He hit .317/.368/.556 with 42 RBI in 53 games, leading the Southern League in slugging percentage.

The news for the Sox’ other prized outfield prospect, Luis Robert, was even worse. Robert has a moderate sprained ligament in his left thumb and will be out four to eight weeks.

Robert, 20, signed out of Cuba for $26 million last year, and costing the team an additional $26 million in luxury tax, jammed his left thumb last week. It was the second largest signing bonus ever for an international player behind the $31 million the Red Sox gave Yoan Moncada, the White Sox’ second baseman.

It’s the same thumb Robert, who missed parts of his first season in the Dominican Summer League last year with knee and ankle injuries, sprained sliding feet first into second base during spring training. This time, Jimenez hurt the thumb jamming it against an outfield wall last week. Jimenez was also sidelined by injuries this spring, first because of a sore knee that limited his Cactus League time and then a mild left pectoral muscle strain that occurred in late March.

Last week, right-hander Dane Dunning left a game for Birmingham and went on the disabled list with a moderate elbow sprain. He could be out for the season.

In spring training, third baseman Jake Burger, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2017, ruptured his Achilles. He retore the Achilles weeks later.

Right-hander Zack Burdi (Tommy John Surgery), a first-round pick in 2016, and outfielder Ryan Cordell (broken clavicle) are also currently sidelined.

Outfielder Micker Adolfo (sprained UCL) and right-hander Alec Hansen (forearm soreness) missed time during and after spring training. Hansen has since returned to action.

Signings: The Sox announced four international signings: First baseman and DH Alberto Bernal of Cubs, infielder Harold Diaz of Cuba, infielder Bryan Ramos of Cuba and Venezuelan catcher Luis Pineda. Diaz will spend the 2018 season with the Dominican Summer

League White Sox. The others are signed for 2019.