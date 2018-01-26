White Sox not rushing Carlos Rodon’s return and share plans to expand netting

The White Sox are taking the cautious route in Carlos Rodon’s recovery, and it’s more than likely the lefty won’t be ready to start by Opening Day.

Rodon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in September. At the time, the White Sox predicted that Rodon would be out for six to eight months. It now appears it’s the latter.

General manager Rick Hahn said he’s not in any hurry to get Rodon back in the rotation before he’s ready.

“We’re going through this process as cautiously as we need to be,” Hahn said Friday. “We have enough depth in the rotation that we can take whatever ever much time Carlos needs to be right.”

With Rodon likely missing the start of the season, the White Sox rotation could have five right-handers with Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Miguel Gonzalez, Reynaldo Lopez and James Shields.

Hahn said the team’s major concern for Rodon is his future.

“[Rodon’s recovery] is similar to other elements of the operations. This is about the long term,” Hahn said. “This isn’t about getting Carlos back for an extra two or three starts, this is about putting him in the best position for the next four years.”

And although Rodon said he’s eager to get back on the mound, the 25-year-old is also looking at the big picture.

“What’s a month now if you gain a year later?” Rodon said.

Rodon said he hasn’t had any major setbacks during his rehabilitation progress. He’s been doing physical therapy with bands, and he recently started doing plyometrics and throwing a weighted ball at the wall.

A doctor cleared Rodon to start a throwing program next week.

Plans to expand

The White Sox will extend their protective netting down to the end of both dugouts at Guaranteed Rate Field. The project is expected to be done by Opening Day.

The conversation about extending the netting to protect fans reached its pinnacle last year when a little girl was struck by a foul ball from Todd Frazier at Yankees Stadium. The Cubs also found themselves in legal trouble after a fan, who was left blind in his left eye from a foul liner, filed a lawsuit against them and MLB in October.

“Everybody in baseball is heading that direction. It’s just how do you install it and keep it fan experience,” vice president of communication Scott Reifert said. “Major league baseball is looking at different colors of netting.”

Looking for radio home

The White Sox are looking for a new radio home to broadcast their games this season.

The White Sox were locked in a six-year deal (from 2016 through 2021 season) with WLS-AM 890. But as of Feb. 1, the White Sox will need to find a new home after Cumulus Media, the parent company of WLS, filed bankruptcy and asked a New York court to get out of the deal.

Vice president of marketing Brooks Boyer also said the team has already started looking for a new station to host their games.

“We’re having those conversations right now,” Boyer said. “We’ve only got a couple of weeks. But we’re moving quickly to get something done. … I’m very confident will be on the radio.”

With WSCR-670 The Score having the rights to the Cubs, the White Sox could potentially find refuge with WGN Radio or ESPN 1000.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney