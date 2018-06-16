Miguel Gonzalez feels good after throwing simulated game

White Sox pitcher Miguel Gonzalez threw 25 pitches in a simulated game before Saturday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Gonzalez, who made three starts before heading to the disabled list April 23 with right rotator cuff inflammation, is eyeing a rehab stint beginning as early as June 24.

He said he’ll throw another simulated game during the coming roadtrip to Cleveland and throw another bullpen session before a potential rehab start on Sunday.

“It went great,” Gonzalez said. “I was happy about going out there and being able to face a couple of our hitters. I’m feeling ready so I’m excited.”

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 16: Bruce Rondon #44 of the Chicago White Sox can't catch a bunt single hit by JaCoby Jones #21 of the Detroit Tigers on June 16, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Tigers won 7-5. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775136293

Gonzalez said he felt good about all his pitches except his curveball, which is the “toughest one to get back.”

“He looked good,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Ball had good action. You could tell he hasn’t been out there in a while so he’s breathing a little hard after he’s done at 25 pitches. But he looked good.

“We’ll see how he feels later today and make sure he has no ill effects of throwing with more intensity.”

Gonzalez struggled through his three starts in April, going 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA.

Garcias rehabbing

Leury Garcia joined Avisail Garcia at Class AAA Charlotte on Saturday for the start of his rehab assignment.

Leury Garia was in the starting lineup as the designated hitter Saturday, and Avisail Garcia had the night off.

Renteria said there’s no timetable for either player’s return.

“Avi had a good day yesterday,” Renteria said. “He’ll have his off-day to recover, and he’ll get back out there Sunday. We’ll go from there.”

Leury Garcia has been on the DL since May 24 with a left knee strain, and Avisail Garcia has been sidelined since April 24 with a strained right hamstring.

Bullpen notes

The White Sox bullpen owns a 1.35 ERA over the last 11 games after giving up two runs in Saturday’s loss.

Jace Fry, who took his first career loss, and Bruce Rondon allowed a run apiece, but there continued to be some significant bright spots out of the pen.

Chris Volstad came on in relief of Lucas Giolito and escaped a jam with runners on second and third and one out. He forced a fielder’s choice groundout and struck out Ronny Rodriguez to end the inning.

Xavier Cedeno took over from Rondon with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth and struck out both leadoff man Leonys Martin and Jeimer Candelario to avoid further damage.

Draftees in the Series

Sox fans can get a look at 14th-round pick Davis Martin of Texas Tech on Sunday. The Red Raiders are set to face Florida at 6 p.m. in a game telecast on ESPN2.

Oregon State, with first-round pick Nick Madrigal, and Mississippi State, with third-round pick Konnor Pilkington, both played Saturday.