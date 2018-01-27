White Sox notebook: Xavier Cedeno, Alec Hansen, Zack Burdi

The White Sox added another potential piece to their bullpen by signing 31-year-old left-hander Xavier Cedeno to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Cedeno, who was non-tendered by the Rays in December after missing most of 2017 with a forearm injury, owns a 3.98 career ERA with the Astros, Nationals and Rays. He has pitched well against lefties, to a .220/.286/.299 slash line during his career.

Cedeno joins lefties Luis Avilan and Aaron Bummer in the mix as possible relief options for manager Rick Renteria. The Sox would like to see Cedeno pan out as veteran Anthony Swarzak did when they signed him to a minor league deal last January. Swarzak, 31, pitched very well before fetching outfield prospect Ryan Cordell in a deadline trade with the Brewers in July.

Cedeno will reportedly earn $1.05 million if he reaches the majors.

Hansen impresses

Right-hander Alec Hansen got noticed when he led the minor leagues in 2017 with 191 strikeouts. Pitching coach Don Cooper noticed Hansen, who is 6-8, was up there in physical stature, too, when “I was craning my neck” to look at him for the first time this week.

With many prospects gathering in town for SoxFest this weekend, Cooper watched Hansen, and other Sox pitchers, throw indoors at UIC.

“He’s a big strong guy who throws the ball in the mid-upper 90s, he has a curveball that breaks like a freaking firecracker, a slider that is hard and sharp and a changeup that is progressing,’’ Cooper said.

Hansen ranks No. 57 on Baseball America’s list of top 100 prospects. The publication also rated his curveball as the best in the Sox system. After appearing at major league camp in spring training he expects to begin the season at Class AA Birmingham.

Once considered a No. 1 overall draft pick, the Sox drafted him in the second round in 2016 after major control problems dropped his stock. Those problems were solved, and Hansen pitched to a 2.80 ERA with a 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings rate between both Class A levels and Birmingham in 2017.

The ‘hometown kid’

Zack Burdi is embracing his role as the “hometown kid.”

“It’s cool to be on a team you always cheer for,” said Burdi, a 2016 first-round draft pick and the Sox’ 12th-ranked prospect from Downers Grove. “[Being] a part of the rebuild on the Sox — it’s something I never really thought I’d be a part of growing up, and now that I am, not that I’m starstruck, but you’re kind of overwhelmed, like man, I’m playing for my home team now.”

But Burdi, a future closer candidate with a 100-mph fastball, has a long path to travel until he can call Guaranteed Rate Field his home.

Burdi is projected to miss the 2018 season while he recovers from Tommy John surgery done in July. With all the time off, Burdi is mentally and physically preparing himself for his return to the mound.

“It is a time for me to grow and to form into something I want to be, so when the 2019 seasons comes around, I’m where I want to be,” said Burdi, whose brother, Pirates prospect Nick Burdi, is also recovering from TJ surgery.

Zack Burdi has been throwing from 30 feet and is expected to stretch it to 45 feet Monday.

