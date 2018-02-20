White Sox notes: Castillo, Gillaspie, Basabe

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Signed to a two-year, $15 million deal as a free agent this winter, Welington Castillo should give the Sox some thump in the middle of the lineup but a welcome veteran presence behind the plate for an up and coming pitching staff.

Castillo, 30, has been getting to know the stuff of Sox pitchers in bullpen sessions, both physical and mental, during the first week of spring training.

Of top prospect Michael Kopech and probable rotation piece Carson Fulmer, Castillo, Castillo said, “they are really young and the most problems they’re going to have are mental.’’

“They just get a little bit frustrated about making a ptich. All I said is, ‘Hey, stay focused. It’s your first pen. You’re going to get to that pitch you want to throw. Don’t worry about it and keep working and remember it’s your first bullpen.’ ‘’

Welington Castillo catches White Sox pitchers at spring training. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

Castillo batted .282 with a .490 slugging percentage, 20 home runs and 53 RBI for the Orioles last season. He led all major league catchers throwing out 44.4 percent of base stealers.

Working with pitchers is his primary focus, especially early in camp. And there are a lot to get to know.

“It’s not easy, honestly, but I’ve been in this situation a couple of times,’’ he said. “I know how to manage that situation. The more I catch them, the more I talk to them, that relationship will come out. I don’t worry about that. I know myself and I’m going to try to get with everybody and try to get the confidence out of them.’’

Another Gillaspie

First baseman Casey Gillaspie, a Tampa Bay Rays first-round pick in 2014, came to the Sox in a July trade for left-hander Dan Jennings and is looking to re-establish himself after a down year in 2017. Ranked 74th on Baseball America’s preseason 2017 list, Gillaspie slipped out of the top 100 after slashing .223/.297/.373 between Durham and Charlotte last season.

Gillaspie’s mix of power and plate discipline have been his calling card, and he did hit 15 homers in 2017. But the Sox are hoping Gillaspie can put it all back together in 2018.

A change of scenery might be what the 6-4, 240-pound switch-hitter needs.

“It’s good to be in this situation,’’ Gillaspie said. “I know what they’re trying to do over here, and anything I can do to help out. I can help out with my bat, and defensively. I’m kind of waiting for them to tell me what they want me to do and what they expect from me.’’

Gillaspie said his older brother Conor, a White Sox from 2013-15 and a postseason star for the Giants in 2016, is at home waiting like many free agents and in a slow market.

“He’s good, he’s looking for a job like a lot of those guys,’’ Gillaspie said. “It seems like it’s picking up now so hopefully he gets something in the next couple of weeks.’’

Gillaspie beamed recalling Conor’s game-winning homer against the Mets in the 2016 Wild Card game.

“Oh gosh, man, I was with friends and we were going crazy,’’ he said. “It was such a cool moment for our family, and our dad was super proud, obviously.

“I’ve never seen him that excited.’’

Prospect Basabe arrives early, looking to bounce back

Luis Basabe is the name (along with right-hander Victor Diaz) mentioned least when the Chris Sale for prospects trade comes up. That’s going to happen when Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech headline the package.

A center fielder, Basabe also came somewhat touted as the No. 8-ranked prospect and best defensive outfielder in the Red Sox farm system.

Basabe struggled at Class A Winston-Salem, though, hitting .221/.320/.320 with five homers and 17 stolen bases in 107 games. But he is still a high-ceiling prospect with a mix of speed and power and ability to play center field. It’s highly possible a knee that required surgery after the season affected him.

“It was a bad year with the bat but I tried to learn from it and I think I can get going,’’ he said. “I was a little tired, too. I have to get better preparation, that’s why this year I came early to spring training. We’re working on it.’’