White Sox open Cactus League season today

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s opening day — well, sort of — for the 2018 White Sox.

The South Siders begin their schedule of Cactus League games with a 2:05 (CST) exhibition against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Sox and Dodgers share Camelback Back Ranch’s stadium, and on this day the Sox will be the visiting team.

Right-hander Dylan Covey will start for the Sox and will be followed by right-handers Tyler Danish, Michael Ynoa, left-hander Brian Clark and right-handers Thyago Vieira and Connor Waslsh. Per Baseball America, Vieira is the 20th-ranked Sox prospect and Walsh is 30th.

Except for one off day March 13, the Sox are scheduled to play every day through the last day of spring training, March 25. They’ll play an exhibition against their Class AAA team at Charlotte on March 26, three days before the season opener March 29 in Kansas City.

Here is the White Sox lineup, which includes most of the regulars: Yolmer Sanchez 3B, Tim Anderson SS, Jose Abreu 1B, Avisail Garcia RF, Yoan Moncada 2B, Nicky Delmonico DH, Ryan Cordell LF, Kevan Smith C, Adam Engel CF.

Sanchez, today’s leadoff hitter, said the Sox will play to win even though it’s an exhibition.

Asked Thursday top prospects such as Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert will play, Renteria only offered a “we’ll see a few of those guys. I couldn’t tell you right now off the top of my head.’’

Renteria has 66 players in camp right now and plans to give prospects plenty of playing time, especially early on.

The Sox have many of their top prospects in major league camp. Most, if not all, will begin the season in the minor leagues.

“One of my goals is to make these guys as comfortable as possible and let them experience being at the major league level and playing,” Renteria said. “It doesn’t do me any good to bring someone to camp and not use them. I need to take advantage of that as much as possible Every player on the team understands it. It should be a fun spring.

“We’ll have some ups and downs for sure but for the purpose of getting to know each other and knowing what they’re capable of doing or at least getting a little glimpse of it, it’ll be fun.”

There is no TV or radio for today’s game, but there is a webcast on Whitesox.com.

Camelback Ranch will look a little different, with a new scoreboard, added shade on the first base side of the field and extra protective netting for fans above both dugouts.

Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen