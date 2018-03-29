White Sox Opening Day: Watch manager Rick Renteria discuss a new season

The Chicago White Sox take batting practice during a baseball workout, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The White Soxe face the Kansas City Royals on opening day Thursday. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rick Renteria enters his second season managing the White Sox and is clearly ready to get to work for real in 2018.

“Guys are feeling just a little bit more comfortable in their own skins,” Renteria said before the Sox faced the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. “They are gaining confidence and trust in each other. I think we left camp with a pretty focused group.”

Renteria said what any good manager would say: “This is the first of 162 and, hopefully, beyond.”

Renteria’s Sox are coming off a 67-95 season.

Here’s a look at the Opening Day lineup against Royals left-hander Danny Duggy:

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Matt Davidson, DH

Nicky Delmonico, LF

Welington Castillo, C

Tim Anderson, SS

Yolmer Sanchez, 3B

Adam Engel, CF