KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rick Renteria enters his second season managing the White Sox and is clearly ready to get to work for real in 2018.
“Guys are feeling just a little bit more comfortable in their own skins,” Renteria said before the Sox faced the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. “They are gaining confidence and trust in each other. I think we left camp with a pretty focused group.”
Renteria said what any good manager would say: “This is the first of 162 and, hopefully, beyond.”
Renteria’s Sox are coming off a 67-95 season.
Here’s a look at the Opening Day lineup against Royals left-hander Danny Duggy:
Yoan Moncada, 2B
Avisail Garcia, RF
Jose Abreu, 1B
Matt Davidson, DH
Nicky Delmonico, LF
Welington Castillo, C
Tim Anderson, SS
Yolmer Sanchez, 3B
Adam Engel, CF