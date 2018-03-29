White Sox Opening Day: Now is time to stake claim for rebuild

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Left fielder Nicky Delmonico, center fielder Adam Engel and designated hitter Matt Davidson — to name three 20-something White Sox in the Opening Day lineup — may not have their names etched into the White Sox’ rebuild big board, but now is their time to stake a claim, general manager Rick Hahn said.

“Nicky Delmonico not being on anyone’s radar screen a year ago and then today he’s in the Opening Day lineup,” Hahn said before the Sox played the Royals in their season opener Thursday afternoon, “with the opportunity over the next couple months to show ‘Hey, I’m an important piece to what you guys are building going forward.’ ”

These aren’t the high-profile names in the Sox rebuild, but there are others in the same boat and more who could be pushing next season as well, Hahn said.

“That’s part of the optimism and excitement that surrounds Opening Day,” Hahn said.

Engel got pushed by Ryan Cordell during spring training, and a number of non-roster invitees pushed almost everyone in the Sox bullpen. It probably raised the level of play for all involved.

“Competition is healthy,” Hahn said. “We saw it from a few different places this spring training in terms of guys looking around and seeing where this organization is headed and ramping up their own game. At the very least, making it clear that they’re not going to go quietly. They’re going to do everything in their power to make themselves be penciled into that three-year board and have their name as part of what’s coming here as well.”

In year two of the Sox rebuild, Hahn talked before the season opener Thursday knowing the won-lost record wasn’t going to matter as much as player development at both the major- and minor-league levels.

That will change, hopefully before too long.

“We feel very good about where things sit today,” he said. “There’s a great deal of optimism, not just about the 2018 team but about the future.”

Bullpen strength

Asked to pinpoint this team’s strength before the opener, manager Rick Renteria cited the balance of his bullpen.

“With Joakim [Soria] and now Nate [Jones] being back, the experience that the guys in the middle have garnered and bringing in Luis [Avilan] with some experience,” Renteria said.

Renteria also mentioned his three young starting pitchers [Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Carson Fulmer] and Avisail Garcia, Jose Abreu and Yolmer Sanchez coming off good seasons.

“We just are a little bit more balanced across the board,” he said. “And [players are] confidently, without being arrogant, carrying themselves in [the right way].”

Rodon moving right along

Left-hander Carlos Rodon (left shoulder) moved up his throwing schedule “based on how he was feeling,” general manager Rick Hahn said, and a return to the Sox in late May is in range. Rodon’s last bullpen session was 30-35 pitches, with sliders now.

Throwing only fastballs and changeups in his first several sidelines has been good for the changeup, pitching coach Don Cooper said.

“A lot of good things can come through injuries, believe it or not,” said Cooper, who was encouraged by how Rodon looked from the beginning of spring training.