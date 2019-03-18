White Sox option Carson Fulmer, Aaron Bummer to AAA Charlotte

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As expected, right-hander Carson Fulmer will begin the season in the minor leagues. The White Sox confirmed that Monday by optioning the eighth overall draft pick in the 2015 draft to Class AAA Charlotte.

The Sox also optioned left-hander Aaron Bummer to Charlotte and reassigned outfielder Charlie Tilson and left-hander Colton Turner to minor league camp.

Fulmer, who opened the 2018 season as the team’s fifth starter, has struggled at the major league and minor league levels, posting career ERAs of 6.68 and 5.04, respectively. He made eight starts for the Sox last season and logged only 32 1/3 innings after getting a shot to open in the rotation, posting a 8.07 ERA. In 67 2/3 innings at Charlotte last year, he pitched to a 5.32 ERA with 41 walks and 70 hits allowed.

Fulmer came to spring training much lighter and made six appearances in Cactus League games, striking out 12 but allowing five walks and 10 hits over nine innings (9.00 ERA). He is expected to work out of the bullpen at Charlotte.

Carson Fulmer. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Bummer, who posted a 4.26 ERA over 37 appearances with the Sox last season, had an ERA of 12.00 this spring. He walked seven and allowed 10 hits over nine innings.

The Sox have 41 players remaining in camp with 10 days left before Opening Day. Twenty of the player are pitchers.