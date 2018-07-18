White Sox option Charlie Tilson to Class AAA Charlotte

Chicago White Sox's Charlie Tilson watches his two-run double off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Chicago. Omar Narvaez and Tim Anderson scored. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Charlie Tilson’s longest major-league stint is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, the White Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder from Wilmette back down to Class AAA Charlotte.

With outfielders Nicky Delmonico and Avisail Garcia nearly ready to return from the disabled list, the White Sox are expected to make a corresponding roster move before Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, which will open up the second half of the season.

Tilson, who went to New Trier High School, was originally recalled from Charlotte on May 24. In his 41 games with the Sox, he hit .264/.331/.292 with 11 RBI and seven runs scored. Two of his 28 hits were for extra bases, one double and one triple.