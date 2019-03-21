White Sox option Cordell, Osich, Vieira to Class AAA Charlotte
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox made four roster cuts Thursday, optioning outfielder Ryan Cordell, left-hander Josh Osich and right-hander Thyago Vieira to Class AAA Charlotte and reassigning catcher Nate Nolan to minor league camp.
The Sox have 37 players remaining in camp, including 18 pitchers, three catchers, nine infielders and seven outfielders.
Cordell batted .243/.293.405 with a homer, triple and double in 37 at-bats this spring. Osich was claimed on waivers from the Orioles March 11 and made two scoreless appearances in relief. Vieira allowed five runs over 6 1/3 innings in seven appearances.
Meanwhile, Eloy Jimenez, whose multiyear deal reported Wednesday is expected to be announced soon but not today, was scheduled to play in a minor league game this afternoon but was scratched. The Sox said Jimenez is under the weather with a head cold.
Here is the Sox lineup for their Cactus League game against the Rangers Thursday in Glendale:
Leury Garcia LF
Yoan Moncada 3B
Jose Abreu 1B
Yonder Alonso DH
James McCann C
Daniel Palka RF
Tim Anderson SS
Yolmer Sanchez 2B
Adam Engel CF
Ivan Nova P