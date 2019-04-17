White Sox option Daniel Palka to Class AAA Charlotte

The White Sox optioned outfielder Daniel Palka to Class AAA Charlotte after their 4-3 loss to the Royals Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The team’s home run leader with 27 as a rookie in 2018, Palka is 1-for-35 this season. As a pinch hitter Wednesday, he singled softly through the left side of the infield for his first hit. Palka hit into an inning ending double play his next time up. The Sox lost 4-3 in 10 innings.

Palka, 27, has two RBI and six walks over 13 games this season.

“Ultimately I just gotta get back on my game,” Palka said. “That’s all it is. So, the plan is to go down and get back in rhythm and when they need a bat, hopefully I’m that bat.”

Chicago White Sox right fielder Daniel Palka (18) fields a ball against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ORG XMIT: CXS101

The Sox will make a corresponding roster move prior to tomorrow afternoon’s series opener at Detroit.