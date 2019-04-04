Our Pledge To You

04/04/2019, 03:22pm

White Sox option Dylan Covey to AAA Charlotte

Jose Ruiz pitches in the eighth inning of a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, March 4, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan

The White Sox optioned right-hander Dylan Covey to Class AAA Charlotte Thursday, a move that keeps hard-throwing right-hander Jose Ruiz — recalled this week when Tim Anderson went on the Paternity List — in their bullpen.

Ruiz, 24, made a good showing this spring in seven appearances, posting a 2.70 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings after pitching to a 3.07 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 16 saves in 58 2/3 innings between advanced Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham last season. Ruiz appeared in six games after the Sox called him up in September and allowed two earned runs over 4 1/3 innings.

Anderson was reinstated from the Paternity List and is expected to be at shortstop when the Sox play the Mariners in their home opener Friday.

The Sox also reinstated right-hander Ian Hamilton from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Charlotte. Hamilton was a good bet to make the Opening Day roster but he was limited to one game this spring because of right shoulder inflammation.

Ian Hamilton. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Covey, 27, faced four batters and did not record an out in the disastrous’ four-run eighth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Indians Monday. He walked two (one intentionally), allowed a hit and was on the mound for second baseman Yolmer Sanchez’ error on Hanley Ramirez’ soft liner. He allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Royals on Opening Day.

Covey made 21 starts and six relief appearances last season, going 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA.

Dylan Covey, left, walks to the dugout in the eighth inning against the Sox game against the Indians Monday. (AP)

Daryl Van Schouwen

