White Sox option Dylan Covey to AAA Charlotte

Jose Ruiz pitches in the eighth inning of a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, March 4, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The White Sox optioned right-hander Dylan Covey to Class AAA Charlotte Thursday, a move that keeps hard-throwing right-hander Jose Ruiz — recalled this week when Tim Anderson went on the Paternity List — in their bullpen.

Ruiz, 24, made a good showing this spring in seven appearances, posting a 2.70 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings after pitching to a 3.07 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 16 saves in 58 2/3 innings between advanced Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham last season. Ruiz appeared in six games after the Sox called him up in September and allowed two earned runs over 4 1/3 innings.

Anderson was reinstated from the Paternity List and is expected to be at shortstop when the Sox play the Mariners in their home opener Friday.

The Sox also reinstated right-hander Ian Hamilton from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Charlotte. Hamilton was a good bet to make the Opening Day roster but he was limited to one game this spring because of right shoulder inflammation.

Covey, 27, faced four batters and did not record an out in the disastrous’ four-run eighth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Indians Monday. He walked two (one intentionally), allowed a hit and was on the mound for second baseman Yolmer Sanchez’ error on Hanley Ramirez’ soft liner. He allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Royals on Opening Day.

Covey made 21 starts and six relief appearances last season, going 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA.