White Sox, Orioles rained out; doubleheader Wednesday

The White Sox and Baltimore Orioles scheduled game Tuesday night has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. The originally scheduled contest will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

Fans with game tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to tomorrow night’s originally scheduled game can attend both games with their ticket and parking pass. Gates will open at 2:10 p.m. and parking lots at 1:10 p.m.

From the White Sox: Game tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes for the postponed game cannot be used for tomorrow’s doubleheader unless they are exchanged at the box office prior to entry, or fans can apply the value of those tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to any future regular season White Sox home game. All exchanges must be done at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office during regular business hours.