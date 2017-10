White Sox outright, Brantly, Goldberg, Volstad, Holmberg, Liriano

Rob Brantly (right) and Rymer Liriano (48) will become minor league free agents after they were outrighted by the White Sox. (Getty Images)

The White Sox outrighted catcher Rob Brantly, right-handers Brad Goldberg and Chris Volstad, left-hander David Holmberg and outfielder Rymer Liriano to Class AAA Charlotte Wednesday.

Brantly, Holmberg, Liriano and Volstad will become minor-league free agents. Goldberg will remain in the organization as a non-roster player.

The Sox 40-man roster decreased to 33.